Chiller Scares Up First Scripted Series

Chiller will look to thrill its viewers this year with its first original scripted series and several new original tele-films, the network said Tuesday.

The new eight episode series, Slasher, follows a young woman who returns home to a small town only to find that she’s the centerpiece of copycat murders similar to the killing of her parents, said network officials. Slasher, set to debut later this year, was created by Aaron Martin (Killjoys; Degrassi: The Next Generation) and directed by Craig David Wallace (Todd and the Book of Pure Evil). Christina Jennings and Scott Garvie will serve as executive producers.

On the original movie front, Chiller will look to build on the success of last year’s Animal feature with two new original movies Lifeforce and Siren. Lifeforce, a reimagining of the 1985 classic film (based on Colin Wilson’s novel The Space Vampires), follows a group of astronauts who encounter a derelict alien spacecraft hiding an ancient secret; while Siren follows a bachelor party that takes a wrong turn after the groomsmen unwittingly unleash a fabled predator upon the festivities.

