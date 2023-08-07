Chiefs Tight End Travis Kelce Becomes DirecTV's Latest 'Overly Direct Spokesperson'
The Super Bowl-winning All Pro will follow Brian Cox in shaming those who have subpar sports-viewing acumen in TV commercials
Unlike say, the National Football League, the "teams" in the pay TV biz are enter the 2023 football season knowing they'll have fewer fans in the stadium than last year.
But that doesn't keep them for fighting for that last inch with the one marketing asset they have at their disposal -- live sports.
With that in mind, DirecTV is refreshing its "Overly DirecTV Spokesperson" TV campaign that it launched in April with Brian Cox, casting Travis Kelce, All Pro tight end for the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, in the role of shaming those who don't have the proper TV setup to watch live sports.
DirecTV is also launching a new UX feature, DirecTV Sports Central, designed as an "on-screen experience aimed at giving fans easy access to their favorite games, stats and scores while maintaining quality and convenience."
