Chief Keef, FilmOn Take Another Crack at Concert

Controversial rapper Chief Keef, online video service FilmOn and its co-owned Hologram USA are going to try again to hold a benefit concert.

Local officials pulled the plug on Keef's holographic appearance at Craze Fest in Hammond, Ind. over the past weekend, according to TheDaily Beast, but a spokesperson for FilmOn and Hologram USA said Thursday that an "All-Star Stop The Killing Now" concert with a holographic appearance by Keef and other artists is being planned for September in Chicago, New York and Los Angeles, originating from the Chicago Theater and streaming on FilmOn.

Those appearances could depend on Chicago mayor Rahm Emanuel, who teamed up to break up the Hammond appearance, according to The Daily Beast. Emanuel also canceled an earlier attempt at a holographic benefit, according to Yahoo! Music.

Keef tweeted earlier this week he would run for mayor against Emanuel.

According to a FilmOn release the concert is from FilmOn and USA Hologram with Madison Square Garden Co. (an MSG spokesperson said it not involved "in any way") and will feature hip-hop stars via hologram and music written for the event by Keef and music producer Detail and will focus on "the growing epidemic of gang violence, the Black Lives Matter movement" and focus on "peace, responsibility and hope."

The benefit part of the concert is to raise money for the families of Dillan Harris, a Chicago toddler killed by a car fleeing police, and Chicago rapper and Keef associate Capo, who was killed in a drive-by shooting.