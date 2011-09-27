'The Chew' Launches to 2.5 Million Viewers
The premiere of ABC's new lifestyle program The Chew attracted 2.5 million total
viewers on Monday afternoon, just above All
My Children's season average of 2.4 million viewers.
The Chew also
topped AMC's average with women
18-49, posting a 0.9 rating and 590,000 viewers to the now-canceled soap's 0.8
rating and 541,000 viewers, according to live-plus-same-day ratings.
The show's opening audience was larger than that for last
season's launch of CBS' The Talk,
which drew 2.2 million viewers, and the 1997 premiere of ABC's The View, which delivered 1.9 million
viewers.
The food-themed The
Chew is co-hosted by Mario Batali, Michael Symon, Carla Hall, Clinton Kelly
and Daphne Oz.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.