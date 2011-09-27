'The Chew' Launches to 2.5 Million Viewers

The premiere of ABC's new lifestyle program The Chew attracted 2.5 million total

viewers on Monday afternoon, just above All

My Children's season average of 2.4 million viewers.

The Chew also

topped AMC's average with women

18-49, posting a 0.9 rating and 590,000 viewers to the now-canceled soap's 0.8

rating and 541,000 viewers, according to live-plus-same-day ratings.

The show's opening audience was larger than that for last

season's launch of CBS' The Talk,

which drew 2.2 million viewers, and the 1997 premiere of ABC's The View, which delivered 1.9 million

viewers.

The food-themed The

Chew is co-hosted by Mario Batali, Michael Symon, Carla Hall, Clinton Kelly

and Daphne Oz.