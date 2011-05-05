Cheryl Cole Named 'X Factor' Judge

British pop star Cheryl Cole will join Simon Cowell and L.A.

Reid as a judge on The X Factor, Fox

said Thursday.

Cole has been a judge alongside Cowell on the U.K. version

of X Factor for three years. She is a

member of the British female vocal group Girls Aloud.

Cheryl Cole has the whole The X Factor package: She's an incredibly talented artist and

performer, as well as a style icon, and she has that special charisma that

draws in fans around the world," said Mike Darnell, Fox president of alternative

entertainment. "Cheryl's charm and chemistry with Simon have been a key part of

the overwhelming success of The X Factor

in the U.K., and we can't wait to welcome her to the U.S. on our air."

The X Factor

premieres this fall on Fox. The fourth judge is still to be announced.