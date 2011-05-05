Cheryl Cole Named 'X Factor' Judge
British pop star Cheryl Cole will join Simon Cowell and L.A.
Reid as a judge on The X Factor, Fox
said Thursday.
Cole has been a judge alongside Cowell on the U.K. version
of X Factor for three years. She is a
member of the British female vocal group Girls Aloud.
Cheryl Cole has the whole The X Factor package: She's an incredibly talented artist and
performer, as well as a style icon, and she has that special charisma that
draws in fans around the world," said Mike Darnell, Fox president of alternative
entertainment. "Cheryl's charm and chemistry with Simon have been a key part of
the overwhelming success of The X Factor
in the U.K., and we can't wait to welcome her to the U.S. on our air."
The X Factor
premieres this fall on Fox. The fourth judge is still to be announced.
