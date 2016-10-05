Chernin Entertainment Names Campo VP of TV

Kristen Campo has been named executive VP of television at Chernin Entertainment, where she will oversee development and production of the company’s TV slate. Campo was a partner at Fabrik Entertainment, where she headed up production and development. While at Fabrik, Campo coproduced Fox’s The Good Guys and was executive producer for AMC/Netflix’s The Killing, NBC’s Odyssey and FX's The Comedians.

“Kristen is an exceptional and discerning executive who has a sharp eye for creating engaging content that breaks through the clutter,” said Jenno Topping, president of film and television at Chernin Entertainment. “We have long admired the projects that she’s brought to life, and we are thrilled to have her on our team.”

Dante Di Loreto, who previously headed up the television division, will transition into a producing deal with Chernin.

Chernin Entertainment’s TV work includes Fox’s New Girl.

"Chernin Entertainment is such a dynamic and forward-thinking company, which is clearly reflected in its diverse programming in both the feature and television spaces,” said Campo. “I’m excited to work alongside Peter [Chernin], Jenno, and the rest of the remarkable team to further grow the business and build upon its current success.”