‘Chelsea Lately’ Gets New 11:00 P.M. Slot

Chelsea Lately just got a little earlier.

The late-night series on E!, hosted by brassy comic and author Chelsea Handler, is moving to 11 p.m. beginning Feb. 16.

Handler’s half-hour pop-culture and entertainment round-up will continue to repeat at midnight and 2:30 a.m. on the Comcast Entertainment Group-operated channel.

Since debuting in July 2007, Chelsea Lately has grown in total viewers for 18 consecutive months and popped 48% among women 18-34 over the past year.

Handler previously appeared on E!'s The Chelsea Handler Show and Oxygen's Girls Behaving Badly, and she is the author of My Horizontal Life and Are You There Vodka, It's Me Chelsea.