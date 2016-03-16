Chelsea Handler Talker Starts on Netflix May 11

Comic Chelsea Handler has issued a handwritten press release related to her new Netflix talk show, which debuts May 11. Handler’s missive is designed as a note to herself. “This is your new show schedule, so if you’re thinking about having a baby—DON’T,” she wrote. “Your new show will be on every WEDNESDAY, THURSDAY, + FRIDAY on NETFLIX.”

The show runs 30 minutes. When interviewing respected public figures, Handler writes, “ask yourself, ‘What would Byron Allen do?’ Then, do the opposite.”

She concluded, “You wanted a new show, you got it. You wanted to be on Netflix, you are. You wanted to spread your wings, now fly, BITCH."

Handler also reminded herself, in the note, to sign up for Netflix.

The comedian has asked the public to help name the show.