Chelsea Handler Signs First-Look Producing Deal With Universal Television

Chelsea Handler has signed a first-look producing deal with Universal Television and Universal Television Alternative Studio. The deal covers both scripted and unscripted programming.

“Chelsea’s singular voice has long stood out among a crowded TV landscape, and we’re excited that she is bringing her unbridled creativity and energy to our studio,” said Pearlena Igbokwe, president, Universal Television. “We look forward to the many projects to come with Chelsea’s signature flair.”

Handler recently concluded her Netflix talk show Chelsea, and had a seven-year run as host of Chelsea Lately on E! She also executive produced and starred in the 2016 Netflix documentary Chelsea Does and is working with Netflix on another documentary series, on the notion of white privilege.

“Chelsea has the rare ability of making you truly think while making you laugh,” said Meredith Ahr, president, Universal Television Alternative Studio. “She is bursting with ideas, and we can’t wait to tap into the unscripted side of Chelsea’s imagination.”

Handler has performed as a stand-up and actress for many years, and is an author whose books include Are You There, Vodka? It’s Me, Chelsea and Chelsea Chelsea Bang Bang.

“I’ve spent most of my life telling personal stories about myself. Whether it’s been through comedy or books, everything has been about my life,” Handler said. “I’m excited to have this opportunity to work with NBCUniversal and put my focus and energy into telling other people’s stories and developing entertaining content all around.”

Handler is set to executive produce the upcoming Hulu dramedy Unspeakable and the TNT drama I Hate the Internet.