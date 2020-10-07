‘Chelsea Handler: Evolution’ on HBO Max Oct. 22

Stand-up special Chelsea Handler: Evolution premieres on HBO Max Oct. 22. The hour-long special sees Handler talking about family, friendships and therapy. She filmed the special this summer in her home state of New Jersey. It was filmed in front of a live audience following social distancing protocols.

“Handler has always been a trusted voice and has provided much needed perspective for the world,” said HBO Max. “Now, she turns the attention on herself, reflecting on her personal journey toward self-awareness, assisted by her reliable companion – cannabis. Never one to hold back, Handler bravely takes the stage to face herself in front of everyone. It’s a powerful performance and the most evolved work of her career.”

Chelsea Handler: Evolution is produced by Troy Miller and Dakota Pictures, with Handler, Irving Azoff and Allison Statter the executive producers.