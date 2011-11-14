Chelsea Clinton Named NBC News Special Correspondent
NBC News has named Chelsea Clinton a special correspondent
for Rock Center with Brian Williams and NBC Nightly News, the network said
Monday.
The former First Daughter will share stories from the "Making
a Difference" franchise, which profile everyday people doing extraordinary
things. She will continue her work with the Clinton Foundation and pursuing her
doctorate in addition to her NBC News role.
"Chelsea is a remarkable woman who will be a great addition
to NBC News. Given her vast experiences, it's as though Chelsea has been
preparing for this opportunity her entire life," said Steve Capus, president
of NBC News. "We are proud she will be bringing her considerable, unique
talents and dedication to NBC News."
Clinton is the second former First Daughter to be hired by NBC News -- Jenna Hager, daughter of George W. Bush, is a correspondent for the Today show, reporting on issues like education.
