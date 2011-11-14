Chelsea Clinton Named NBC News Special Correspondent

NBC News has named Chelsea Clinton a special correspondent

for Rock Center with Brian Williams and NBC Nightly News, the network said

Monday.

The former First Daughter will share stories from the "Making

a Difference" franchise, which profile everyday people doing extraordinary

things. She will continue her work with the Clinton Foundation and pursuing her

doctorate in addition to her NBC News role.

"Chelsea is a remarkable woman who will be a great addition

to NBC News. Given her vast experiences, it's as though Chelsea has been

preparing for this opportunity her entire life," said Steve Capus, president

of NBC News. "We are proud she will be bringing her considerable, unique

talents and dedication to NBC News."

Clinton is the second former First Daughter to be hired by NBC News -- Jenna Hager, daughter of George W. Bush, is a correspondent for the Today show, reporting on issues like education.