Chelsea Clinton Leaves NBC News

Chelsea Clinton will leave NBC News after a little under the three years as a special correspondent.

“To continue focusing on my work at the Clinton Foundation and as Marc and I look forward to welcoming our first child, I have decided to leave my position as a NBC Special Correspondent,” said Clinton in a message posted to her Facebook page.

Clinton joined NBC News in December 2011 and her appearances on the network had become scarce in recent months.

“We are thankful for all of Chelsea’s contributions to NBC News over the past 3 years,” said Alex Wallace, senior VP, NBC News. "Chelsea’s storytelling inspired people across the country and showcased the real power we have as individuals to make a difference in our communities. While she will be missed, we look forward to working with her in the future.”

People first reported the story.