Charter's Rutledge Reelected NCTA Chair

Charter Communications chairman and CEO Tom Rutledge has been reelected chairman of the board of NCTA–The Internet & Television Association.

Cable execs were in Washington this week for the Hall of Fame and NCTA's Near Future conference.

Also reelected for second one-year terms on the board were Pat Esser, president of Cox Communications, as vice chairman; and John Skipper, ESPN president and co-chairman at Disney Media Networks, as secretary.

Dave Watson was elected to a first term as treasurer. He is president and CEO of Comcast Cable and senior executive VP of Comcast Corp.

Bob Stanzione, executive chairman of Arris, was reelected to a two-year term.

Elected at-large programmer directors were David Zaslav, president and CEO of Discovery Communications; Peter Rice, chairman and CEO at Fox Networks Group, and Josh Sapan, president and CEO of AMC Networks, each to two-year terms.

Bob Bakish, president and CEO of Viacom, was elected for a one-year term.

Elected as at-large system directors to new three-year terms were John Evans, chairman and CEO Evans Telecommunications, and Pat McAdaragh, president and CEO at Midco.

Nancy Dubuc, president and CEO of A+E Networks, and Alfred Liggins, president and CEO of Radio One and chairman of TV One, were named to at-large director seats for two-year terms.