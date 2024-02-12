Charter Zings T-Mobile Fixed Wireless Again in Latest Super Bowl Ad (See the Commercial Here)
We also posted T-Mobile's latest Donald Faison/Zach Braff 5G Home Internet spot
Even with advertisers spending, on average, around $7 million to run 30-second commercials during Super Bowl XVIII on CBS Sunday, Charter Communications and T-Mobile continued to ramp up the home internet wars.
Plying the usual formula of the hapless dad looking for ways to overcome the supposed limitations T-Mobile fixed wireless access, Charter ran a spot called Holes during the big game.
You can see the ad here:
For its part, T-Mobile -- which added 2.1 million FWA customers last year, making it the fastest growing ISP in America -- continued what is now a Super Bowl tradition, hawking its 5G Home Internet service with the latest in a series of spots re-teaming Scrubs actors Donald Faison and Zach Braff.
On Sunday, with the antagonist referenced as merely "the cable internet guy," action star Jason Momoa made a guest appearance:
NEXT TV NEWSLETTER
The smarter way to stay on top of the streaming and OTT industry. Sign up below.
Daniel Frankel is the managing editor of Next TV, an internet publishing vertical focused on the business of video streaming. A Los Angeles-based writer and editor who has covered the media and technology industries for more than two decades, Daniel has worked on staff for publications including E! Online, Electronic Media, Mediaweek, Variety, paidContent and GigaOm. You can start living a healthier life with greater wealth and prosperity by following Daniel on Twitter today!