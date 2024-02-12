Charter Zings T-Mobile Fixed Wireless Again in Latest Super Bowl Ad (See the Commercial Here)

Even with advertisers spending, on average, around $7 million to run 30-second commercials during Super Bowl XVIII on CBS Sunday, Charter Communications and T-Mobile continued to ramp up the home internet wars.

Plying the usual formula of the hapless dad looking for ways to overcome the supposed limitations T-Mobile fixed wireless access, Charter ran a spot called Holes during the big game.

You can see the ad here:

For its part, T-Mobile -- which added 2.1 million FWA customers last year, making it the fastest growing ISP in America -- continued what is now a Super Bowl tradition, hawking its 5G Home Internet service with the latest in a series of spots re-teaming Scrubs actors Donald Faison and Zach Braff.

On Sunday, with the antagonist referenced as merely "the cable internet guy," action star Jason Momoa made a guest appearance: