Charter Working on Getting 'Skinny'

Charter Communications CEO Tom Rutledge threw his hat into the skinny bundle ring, telling analysts Tuesday that the MSO is working toward creating a high-quality, low-cost video package, but adding that he doesn’t expect to come up with a compelling offering anytime soon.

“We’re working through programming rights and access platforms…” Rutledge said on a conference call to discuss second quarter results. “We haven’t found the right mix yet, and we don’t think anyone else has either.”

Other operators have been experimenting with so-called skinny bundles – smaller packages of programming offered at a lower price point. Comcast, Time Warner Cable and Verizon FiOS all have introduced lower cost video packages to varying degrees of success. In April, ESPN sued FiOS over its “Custom TV” skinny bundle, claiming it was a breach of their existing programming contract.

