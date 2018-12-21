Charter, Viacom Join Blockgraph Data Initiative

Looking to prevent the leakage of cable industry subscribers, Charter’s Spectrum Reach and Viacom are working with Comcast on its Blockgraph initiative.

Blockgraph, created by Comcast’s FreeWheel Group, uses blockchain software to allow TV and media companies to control and activate their data safely. The subscriber viewing data is used to better target advertising.

FreeWheel recently lost The Walt Disney Co.’s digital advertising management business to Google.

“Viacom has long been committed to advancements in television advertising and industry collaboration to deliver better ads for clients and enhance the consumer experience,” said Kern Schireson, executive VP, chief data officer, Viacom. “We’re happy to partner with Comcast on Blockgraph’s technology and platform to facilitate the valuable exchange of data insights as a necessary catalyst to scale our collective capabilities.”

“It’s imperative that the use of data prioritizes the privacy of consumers’ personal information,” said David Kline, executive VP, and president of Spectrum Reach. “Blockgraph’s technology offers enhanced security and privacy protections by allowing all players within the TV ecosystem to directly share insights derived from anonymized and aggregated information. We support this initiative believing it will help set the standard for secure information sharing in the years to come.”

Comcast said it is in talks with other companies.