Charter-Tribune Deal Puts Dodgers on Air

Baseball fans in Los Angeles who haven’t been able to see the Dodgers play this year because of the impasse between cable operators and SportsNet LA will be able to watch games over the air as the season ends.

A deal between Charter, which acquired Time Warner Cable and SportsNet LA, and Tribune Media will simulcast six Los Angeles Dodger games on Tribune’s L.A. station KTLA, including “Vin Scully Appreciation Day,” celebrating the end of the famous sportscaster's run with the team.

Charter subscribers get the cable sports network.

“At Charter, we’re focused on delivering the best sports entertainment possible through networks such as SportsNet LA,” said Michael Bair, executive VP of Charter’s spectrum networks. “This award-winning network is only available today through Charter, and providing this preview during Vin Scully’s last few games is a great way to allow all Dodger fans to enjoy the legendary announcer as he closes out his iconic career. We’re also looking forward to showcasing the network as a way to remind all Dodger fans who don’t subscribe to Charter what they’re missing.”

Financial terms were not disclosed.

The first of the six games airs Sept. 23.

"In Los Angeles, there’s no greater sports franchise than the Los Angeles Dodgers, and in the history of baseball, there’s been no greater voice than the incomparable Vin Scully,” said Don Corsini, KTLA5’s president and general manager. “We thank Charter and the entire Los Angeles Dodgers organization for the unique opportunity to honor the Dean of Sports Broadcasters, and share these iconic Dodgers games and moments with our entire KTLA5 Southern California community.”