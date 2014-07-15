Charter Taps Regulatory Affairs VP

Charter Communications has hired Christianna Lewis Barnhart to the post of vice president, regulatory affairs.

Barnhart, who started that role on Monday, July 14, will work alongside Charter’s Government Affairs team to oversee regulatory strategy for the company. She will be based in the company's Washington, D.C. office and will report to Alex Hoehn-Saric, Charter’s SVP, Government Affairs.

"Christianna's wide-ranging knowledge of telecommunications regulations will be a tremendous asset to Charter," said Hoehn-Saric, in a statement. "Christianna is an ideal choice to advance Charter's regulatory policies and will immediately play a significant role in managing the Company's interaction with agency officials and monitoring regulatory proceedings."

