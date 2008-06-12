Charter Pacts for LIN TV Retrans

Averting the threat of signal blackout, cable-system operator Charter Communications reached an agreement in principle to carry 11 TV stations from LIN TV as a June 30 deadline loomed.

While the retransmission pact is being finalized, Charter can televise the TV channels in analog, digital and HD, according to an announcement late Wednesday. Earlier this month, LIN TV said talks hit an impasse.

“We are pleased to have reached an agreement in principle with LIN TV, giving us the right to continue delivering programming offered by their owned or operated stations and affording Charter the opportunity to expand our high-definition programming to our customers in these communities,” said Ted Schremp, senior vice president of product management and strategy for Charter.

The 11 LIN TV-owned and/or operated local stations in Charter markets include Grand Rapids, Mich.; Green Bay, Wis.; New Haven, Conn.; Springfield, Mass.; Dayton and Toledo, Ohio; and Providence, R.I.

Earlier this week, LIN TV reached a retransmission deal with DirecTV for 25 TV stations.