Charter Names External Diversity and Inclusion Council Members

Charter Communications has named the members of its External Diversity and Inclusion Council amid last week’s inaugural meeting of a group that will provide strategic advice and counsel to Charter about enhancing diversity and inclusion across the company.

The council’s objectives include those agreed to in the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) entered into with national civic organizations in the areas of corporate governance, workforce procurement and programming.

The council is chaired by Marc Morial, president and CEO of the National Urban League, a key contributor to the development of the MOU, Charter said.

The council will include the following 11 leaders and two additional members to be named at a later date:

-Rohini Anand, senior VP, corporate responsibility and global chief diversity officer, Sodexo

-Faith Bautista, CEO, National Diversity Coalition

-Janeen Comenote, executive director, National Urban Indian Family Coalition

-Carol Glazer, president, National Organization on Disability

-Kim Keenan, president and CEO, Multicultural Media, Telecom and Internet Council

-Ken Lee, CEO, Asian Pacific American Advocates

-Janet Murguía, president and CEO, National Council of La Raza

-Reverend Al Sharpton, founder and president, National Action Network

-Clifford Stanley, CEO, The EGA Group

-Brent A. Wilkes, national executive director, League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC)

-John C. Yang, president and executive director, Asian Americans Advancing Justice



