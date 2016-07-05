Charter Names David Ellen Senior Executive VP

Charter Communications said it has hired David Ellen as senior executive VP. The former Cablevision Systems executive will be in charge of corporate functions, including programming, news and sports networks, strategic policy development, regulatory compliance, human resources, communications and security. He will also oversee the legal support for those units.

Ellen will be based at Charter's Stamford, Conn., headquarters and report to chairman and CEO Tom Rutledge.

"David brings a wealth of industry experience and expertise to Charter and a history of innovative thinking and successful execution," Rutledge said in a statement. "His grasp of the component pieces of our business – including how our business strategy around programming and content must be developed in the context of a complex and changing environment – and his proven senior leadership skills will make him an invaluable asset to Charter as we continue to grow," he added. "We couldn't be more excited about David's arrival."

