Charter Inks Pact for NFL Network, NFL RedZone Carriage

Charter Communications has signed a long-term pact with NFL Network for carriage of the pro football league's 24/7 channel, as well as its ad hoc scoring and highlights service, NFL RedZone.

The MSO will launch NFL Network throughout its footprint in the weeks ahead, while RedZone will be in place for Sept. 11, the first full Sunday of the upcoming campaign.

This marks the second sports network deal for Charter over the past few days. On July 29, the MSO signed an agreementl for expanded BTN coverage in the state of Nebraska, the rollout of the channel into other service areas and authenticated rights.

NFL Network, which kicks off its eight-game primetime slate on Nov. 10 with coverage of the Oakland Raiders visiting the San Diego Chargers, will be available to Charter customers via its Digital View Plus package and in the high-definition format. For its part, NFL RedZone will be positioned on Charter's sports tiers.

