Charter, comScore Expand Data Usage Relationship

comScore said it has expanded its relationship with Charter Communications, increasing the number of set-top boxes it gets viewer information from to 35 million, including other operators.

Speaking on an update call with investors Wednesday morning, comScore president Bill Livek said comScore and Charter have been partners for 10 years. Charter recently acquired Time Warner Cable and Bright House Networks and will begin getting information for its ratings services from those additional homes.

Livek said the number of TVs comScore will measure will increase 44% to 75 million.



The additional data will bolster comScore coverage of markets including New York, Los Angeles and Charlotte, contributing to local, national and cross-platform ratings.



Charter will also be making additional use of information about how its customers are using TV from comScore.

Financial terms were not disclosed.