Charter, AMC Networks Partner on Exclusive Co-Branded Content

Charter Communications and AMC Networks announced a partnership to co-produce and co-brand original content that will be exclusive to Charter’s own Spectrum subscribers.

According to the agreement, Charter and AMC Studios will develop and co-produce original programming specifically for Charter’s 17 million Spectrum cable subscribers across the country, further differentiating the cable operator from competitors.

“This is an exciting deal that furthers Charter’s goal of providing its customers with world class products and services,” Charter executive VP of programming acquisition Tom Montemagno said in a statement. “AMC Networks is one of the most respected producers of high-quality original programming in the business and we are proud to partner with them to identify, develop and produce original content that will further differentiate our customer experience and the value we provide in a competitive marketplace.”



AMC Studios produces some of the most popular and critically acclaimed shows on television, including The Walking Dead, Fear the Walking Dead, The Son, Into the Badlands, Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency, and the forthcoming The Terror. The studio operation has grown from one production—The Walking Dead—in 2010 to 10 scripted originals in 2016.



