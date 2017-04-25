NAB 2017: Altice USA Eyes Offering OTT Content to Customers

Full coverage of NAB 2017



Altice USA is talking with over-the-top content companies to possibly offer some of their programming through its cable systems, chairman and CEO Dexter Goei said at the NAB Show in Las Vegas Tuesday.



In a keynote session moderated by Multichannel News and B&C editorial director Mark Robichaux, Goei said that integrating some OTT content is the logical next step in providing the products customers want.



While he was short on specifics, Goei did make a clear distinction between OTT services that are direct competitors and those that provide content that are more like pay TV channels. The latter seem to be the best candidates for integration into the Altice USA programming package.



"Clearly there are certain providers that are unique to the non-linear world that makes sense to integrate into the user experience," Goei said, adding that the company is working with several companies.



Go to multichannel.com for the full story.