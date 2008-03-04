Charlotte Koppe Promoted at WBDTD

Charlotte Koppe was promoted to vice president of station relations at Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution.

Previously, Koppe had been Warner Bros.’ director of affiliate marketing since 2004, overseeing the launch and first three seasons of The Tyra Banks Show. Koppe also supervised the local-station marketing efforts surrounding the show’s move this fall from Los Angeles to New York and worked closely with stations carrying TMZto create local market initiatives supporting that show’s fall-2007 launch.

Before joining WBDTD, Koppe ran her own independent production company, CJK Productions, consulting and developing program ideas and segments for syndicators.

From 1996-98, she was New World Entertainment’s senior VP of programming and development, managing the launch of Access Hollywood, now produced and distributed by NBC Universal.

From 1993-95, Koppe oversaw the production of long-running soap opera GeneralHospital as VP of daytime at ABC Entertainment. And from 1989-92, she was VP of programming at Paramount Domestic Television, now CBS Television Distribution, supervising the domestic launch of newsmagazine Hard Copy.

Koppe also did stints in programming and promotion for ABC-owned WLS Chicago and Cox Broadcasting’s WSB Atlanta.

In her new position, she will report to Rick Meril, WBTVD’s executive VP and general sales manager, and Susan Kantor, senior VP of marketing for both WBDTD and Telepictures Productions.