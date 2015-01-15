Charlize Theron’s Denver & Delilah Inks Deal With Universal Cable Productions #TCA15

Related: Complete Coverage of TCA Winter Press Tour

Pasadena, Calif. — Charlize Theron’s Denver & Delilah production banner has signed a deal with Universal Cable Productions, said Jeff Wachtel, president and chief content officer of NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment.

Wachtel made the announcement Thursday during UCP’s presentation at the TCA winter press tour.

Denver & Delilah will produce and develop scripted series for NBCUniversal’s properties.

Theron serves as a producer of the company along with partners Beth Kono and J.J. Harris. The company has worked on Monster, for which Theron won an Oscar, as well as History’s Emmy-winning Hatfields & McCoys, among other titles.