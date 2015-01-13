Charlie Weiss Joins NewBay Media TV Unit

Charlie Weiss has been tapped as publisher of NewBay Media’s TV sector brands, including Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and Next TV.

Weiss, whose role is effective immediately, reports to Louis Hillelson, VP/Group Publisher of NewBay’s TV brands.

Most recently, Weiss helmed NewBay’s pro audio division, where he oversaw brands such as Mix, Sound & Video Contractor and Pro Sound News, among others. He will continue to serve as the pro audio group’s interim group publisher while assuming his new TV sector duties.

“I am excited to work with Charlie to take our leading brands and outstanding events to the next level,” said Hillelson. “Charlie’s proven focus on our clients’ needs and innovative approach to custom programs will be a tremendous benefit to our customers looking to increase ROI.”

As publisher, Weiss will shepherd and expand the TV group’s marketing services, advertising and event sponsorship and work closely with sister properties TV Technology, Television Broadcast Europe, and Broadcast Engineering.

Prior to joining NewBay, Weiss was VP of publishing at Group FMG and held executive positions at Backstage, Intellisphere, Nielsen Business Media and Reed Business Information.

“The television market is a fast-paced, exciting industry, and I am thrilled to be joining both it and these legendary brands,” said Weiss. “I’m particularly excited to leverage my background and experience in the entertainment space, where I’ve helped customers build business, brand, content and audience across film, television, stage and performing arts.”