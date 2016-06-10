Charlie Sheen returns to Today on Monday, June 13 for a live interview. Sheen had revealed his HIV positive status in November on the morning show. “It's a hard three letters to absorb. It's a turning point in one's life," the actor told anchor Matt Lauer.

Sheen, who has battled substance and legal issues, said he went on the NBC News program last year because he had tired of paying hush money to those who knew of his health status. He said he was out in excess of $10 million in that department.

"I have to put a stop to this onslaught, this barrage of attacks and of sub-truths and very harmful and mercurial stories that are about me, threatening the health of so many others that couldn't be further from the truth," he said.

Sheen, former star of Two and a Half Men and Anger Management, will give an update on his health and career.