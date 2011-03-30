Charlie Sheen to Guest on Drew Carey's GSN Show
Charlie Sheen will test his "winning" ways when he makes a
guest appearance during the premiere week of Drew Carey's Improv-A-Ganza, a new sketch comedy show on GSN.
Sheen appears in the episode airing April 12 when he took
the stage with cast members Carey, Ryan Stiles, Colin Mochrie and Greg Proops.
The Sheen episode was taped on Jan. 18 though, back before
the former Two and a Half Men star
took to the airwaves to talk warlocks and tiger's blood.
