Charlie Sheen to Guest on Drew Carey's GSN Show

Charlie Sheen will test his "winning" ways when he makes a

guest appearance during the premiere week of Drew Carey's Improv-A-Ganza, a new sketch comedy show on GSN.

Sheen appears in the episode airing April 12 when he took

the stage with cast members Carey, Ryan Stiles, Colin Mochrie and Greg Proops.

The Sheen episode was taped on Jan. 18 though, back before

the former Two and a Half Men star

took to the airwaves to talk warlocks and tiger's blood.