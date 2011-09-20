Charlie Sheen Gives Comedy Central Its Most-Watched 'Roast'

Charlie Sheen delivered a "winning" night for Comedy Central on Monday.

The Comedy Central Roast of Charlie Sheen delivered 6.4 million viewers, making it the most-watched Roast ever. Its 4.5 adults 18-49 rating also made it the most-watched telecast in network history in the demo.

The special hit highs in other demos too, posting an 8.7 rating with men 18-24, a 7.0 with men 18-34 and a 6.2 with adults 18-34. Across all plays, the Sheen roast reached more than 10 million total viewers.