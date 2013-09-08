Charlie Rose Gets Interview with Syrian President Basharal-Assad
Charlie Rose interviewed Syrian president Bashar al-Assad in
Damascus on Sunday, in the leader's first interview with an American television
net work in nearly two years.
Portions of the interview with be broadcast on Monday on CBS
This Morning and the CBS Evening News, with the interview airing in its
entirety on the Charlie Rose Show on PBS that night.
It is Assad's only TV interview since President Obama asked
Congress to approve military action against the Syrian regime for its alleged
use of chemical weapons. Obama is set to tape interviews with ABC, CBS, CNN, Fox
News, NBC and PBS on Monday.
