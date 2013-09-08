Charlie Rose Gets Interview with Syrian President Basharal-Assad

Charlie Rose interviewed Syrian president Bashar al-Assad in

Damascus on Sunday, in the leader's first interview with an American television

net work in nearly two years.

Portions of the interview with be broadcast on Monday on CBS

This Morning and the CBS Evening News, with the interview airing in its

entirety on the Charlie Rose Show on PBS that night.

It is Assad's only TV interview since President Obama asked

Congress to approve military action against the Syrian regime for its alleged

use of chemical weapons. Obama is set to tape interviews with ABC, CBS, CNN, Fox

News, NBC and PBS on Monday.