Charlie Rose, ‘Doc’ Emrick to Be Honored by Fordham’s WFUV

Charlie Rose, coanchor of CBS This Morning and anchor/executive editor of the nightly PBS program Charlie Rose, will receive the Charles Osgood Award for Excellence in Broadcast Journalism and Mike “Doc” Emrick, Emmy Award-winning National Hockey League play-by-play announcer for NBC and NBC Sports Network, will receive the Vin Scully Lifetime Achievement Award in Sports Broadcasting on Nov. 2 at Fordham University's School of Law in New York.

Connell McShane of Fox Business Network and Imus in the Morning will emcee, while CBS News correspondent Jane Pauley will moderate a discussion with the honorees to reflect on their careers. Proceeds from the WFUV Radio event will support career training for Fordham students in broadcast journalism, sportscasting and engineering.