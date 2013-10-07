Charlie Corwin, Chris Abrego Named Co-CEO of Endemol NA

Endemol North America has tapped 51 Minds CEO Chris Abrego and Original Media CEO Charlie Corwin as co-chairmen and co-CEO.

The duo replaced David Goldberg, who announced last month that he will step down at the end of the year. Both appointments are effective immediately, and the two will work with Goldberg through the rest of the year.

They will cover all of Endemol's North American operations including Endemol USA companies Authentic Entertainment, Endemol Studios, 51 Minds, Original Media and True Entertainment.

"Charlie and Chris are world class creative entrepreneurs who have built their respective companies through the creation and production of great, must-watch content during their time within Endemol," said Tim Hincks, Endemol Group president. "They combine energy, ambition and vision with an understanding of the values that define Endemol. We couldn't ask for stronger candidates to lead our North American operations into a new phase of accelerated growth and creativity."