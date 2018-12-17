Channing Dungey Lands at Netflix

Channing Dungey, who departed her post as ABC entertainment president last month, has signed on with Netflix, where she’ll be VP of original content.

Dungey will report to Cindy Holland. Netflix said Dungey will oversee “a large and crucial portion” of its original content. She starts in February.

“Channing is a creative force whose taste and talent have earned her the admiration of her peers across the industry. She’s a risk taker and ground-breaker and talent love working with her. I couldn’t be happier to welcome her to Netflix,” said Ted Sarandos, Netflix chief content officer.

When Dungey departed, she said she was “excited to tackle new challenges.”

“I’m drawn to the forward-thinking, risk-taking and creative culture at Netflix, and the deeply talented people there, especially Ted and Cindy, with whom I’m excited to partner on setting the strategy for original content,” said Dungey. “Given that ABC, the place I’ve called home for nearly 15 years, represents the gold standard of traditional broadcast, it feels like the perfect next step for me to join Netflix, the unparalleled leader in streaming. I’m invigorated by the challenges ahead and the opportunity to forge new relationships, and excited for the very welcome reunion with incredible talent."

Karey Burke, who was head of original programming at Freeform, succeeded Dungey atop ABC entertainment.

In August 2017, Shonda Rhimes, who created several dramas at ABC, signed a production deal with Netflix.

A year later, Netflix announced it has signed Kenya Barris, creator of ABC comedy Black-ish, to a multi-year overall deal.

Dungey will work with Rhimes and Barris, and other producers, including Jenji Kohan and Marti Noxon, at Netflix.

“We’re delighted to be adding Channing’s expertise, leadership and deep experience to Netflix, and I look forward to partnering with her as we continue to grow and evolve our global network. I have been a fan of her character and approach from our early days as executives,” said Holland.