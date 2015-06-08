Channel Master Brings Linear OTT Channels to DVR+

Channel Master, maker of a subscription-free DVR for cord-cutters with on-board over-the-air TV capabilities, has launched Channel Master TV, a new feature that integrates linear OTT streams with the platform’s underlying program guide.

Channel Master, which announced plans for the new linear OTT component in January, said the software update is now being rolled out to all DVR+ customers, enabling them to select and change streams instantly without having to launch separate applications.

In tandem with the launch of Channel Master TV, the company will sell its baseline DVR+ model for $199 ($50 off its regular price) on Monday only from 8 a.m. to 12 a.m. PT, alongside free shipping within the continental U.S. and a free HDMI cable. It’s top-of-the-line DVR+ model, which is equipped with 1 terabyte of storage, sells for $399.

