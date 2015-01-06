CES: Channel Master DVR to Pipe in Linear OTT

Channel Master, a maker of subscription-free DVRs aimed at the cord-cutting crowd, introduced a new “LinearTV” platform that will enable it to aggregate and integrate over-the-top broadcast content on the guide that runs on its DVR+ platform.

Channel Master, whicn timed its announcement with this week's International CES in Las Vegas, expects to add the new, free feature through a software upgrade in the early part of 2015. The company is still finalizing its initial lineup of OTT linear channels, but an official told Multichannel News that the following will be demonstrated during this week’s International CES: Bloomberg, Al-Jazzera America, WGN, WeatherNation, Daystar, Almavision, NASA, BBC World News, Sky News, France 24, NHK World, CNN World, QVC, Home Shopping Network, Vevo TV, 360 North, Outdoor Cooking Channel, Deutsche Welle, and Jewelry TV. A screencap of the LinearTV feature provided by Channel Master also shows access to other services, including Animal Planet L!ve, BYUtv, and CBSN, the new live streaming news channel from CBS News and CBS Interactive.

The version being demonstrated this week in Las Vegas doesn’t allow users to pause or record live streams on DVR+, but it’s an element Channel Master is working on, an official said, noting that the company also intends to offer many more channels when it launches the feature later this year. DVR+ users will also have the ability to add or delete channels from their guide

To read the full story, visit Multichannel.com.