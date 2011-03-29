Chang Moving From ‘GMA' to ‘Nightline'

Juju Chang will be leaving Good Morning America to take a full-time role on Nightline, ABC News President Ben Sherwood announced Tuesday. Chang will be a special correspondent and fill-in anchor.

Chang had spent the past 15 months as the news reader for GMA as well as contributor to 20/20 and World News, programs she will continue to work with.

This move is just one of several recent changes at GMA. In February, Sherwood announced that James Goldston would be moving from Nightline to GMA to become the senior EP -- Jeanmarie Condon replaced him. On March 17, it was announced that The Insider anchor Lara Spencer would be leaving the show to rejoin GMA as lifestyle anchor.

Sherwood's full letter to staff is below:

I'm writing to share some news about Juju Chang, one of our most talented and versatile colleagues.

Going forward, I've asked Juju to take a full-time role as a special correspondent and fill-in anchor at Nightline where she will contribute even more of the in-depth and insightful journalism that has always been her hallmark.

In her new position, Juju will play a leading part in a number of the 13 primetime hours that Nightline will produce this summer. She will also make major contributions to 20/20, World News and GMA - as she has throughout her 23 year career at ABC News. This move will be effective in the coming weeks.

Over the past 15 months as the news reader of Good Morning America, Juju has traveled to South Korea for an interview with President Lee Myung-bak, reported live from Haiti in the aftermath of the earthquake and, most important, as far as her sons are concerned, played baseball with A-Rod as part of GMA's"Living the Dream" Series.

In the coming days, I will share news about the next news reader at GMA.

In the meantime, please join me in thanking Juju for her leadership at GMA and congratulating her on her special role with the #1 program in late night.