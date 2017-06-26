Cesar Conde to Get Frank Stanton Award From Center for Communication

Cesar Conde, chairman of NBCUniversal International Group and Telemundo Enterprises, will be honored at the Center for Communication’s annual luncheon Nov. 2, 2017, at The Pierre hotel in Manhattan. The center presents its Frank Stanton Award for Excellence in Communication each year to what it calls “an extraordinary innovator in media.”

Conde oversees a portfolio that includes the Telemundo network. He also leads the NBCUniversal International Group, responsible for the expansion of businesses outside of North America.

Prior to joining NBCUniversal in 2013, Conde was the president of Univision Networks.

“Under Cesar’s leadership, Telemundo is evolving rapidly and offering innovative content that resonates with Latinos in the U.S., a market that continues to grow in importance and influence on our economy and culture,” said Center for Communication chairman David J. Barrett. “We are particularly thrilled to be honoring his deep commitment to creating opportunities for under-served youth, which is the core of our mission. We are pleased to present our founder’s namesake award to such a role model.”

Conde will be joining the ranks of past honorees Michael R. Bloomberg, Ted Turner, Tom Freston, Josh Sapan, Debra Lee, Shane Smith, Katharine Graham and William S. Paley.

“I am humbled by this recognition from the Center for Communication. Frank Stanton was a visionary who understood the importance of connecting our industry with academia by giving students access to influential media executives,” said Conde. “I am honored and thankful to be in the company of individuals who exemplify this vision, as well as those that work hard every day to bring more diversity to our industry and develop the next generation of leaders.”

The center describes its annual toast/roast as more Golden Globes than Academy Awards. According to the center, “it’s the one place media and entertainment executives (and rivals) gather to share riffs, chronicle behind-the-scenes anecdotes and deliver laughs.”

The Center for Communication is dedicated to educating students seeking careers in media. It was founded in 1980 by longtime CBS president Dr. Frank Stanton to bridge the gap between the media industry and academia.