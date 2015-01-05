CES: TiVo Debuts ‘OnePass,’ Adds iHeartRadio

Tacking on a feature that’s tailored for consumers who like to binge on TV series, TiVo has introduced OnePass, a system for its DVRs and mobile apps that tracks every episode of shows users want to catch up on and displays them in their “My Shows” folders.

OnePass is cross-platform, as it sources TV series from live or recorded TV, video-on-demand and various streaming apps that are supported by the TiVo platform, including Netflix, Amazon Instant Video and Hulu Plus. OnePass also provides an option that lets users include all content that is recorded or offered via streaming, or select only from DVR recordings or only from streaming video sources (an option that lets users save DVR recording space).

TiVo said OnePass will be available to TiVo Roamio and TiVo Mini devices in February. OnePass will be added to the TiVo app for iOS devices in February, and on Android devices in March. A TiVo official said the company will support OnePass to its platform optimized for MVPD partners starting in March. TiVo ended its fiscal third quarter with 928,000 TiVo-owned subscribers, and 4.2 million subs through MVPD partnerships.

