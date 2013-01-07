CES: Samsung Adds T-Commerce Apps to Smart Sets

CompleteCoverage: CES 2013

Samsung announced Monday that it would be building Delivery

Agent's in-show shopping applications into its new line of smart TVs.

The move, announced on Monday at the Consumer Electronics

Show in Las Vegas, will make it easier for viewers to buy items seen in TV

shows, and create a new revenue stream for Samsung at a time when TV set profit

margins are razor thin.

Samsung in December made a $5 million investment in Delivery

Agent, which has established partnerships with TV content makers including 20th

Century Fox, Showtime and 50 others representing more than 500 shows.

The idea of being able to cash in viewer demand for, say,

the sweater Jennifer Aniston was wearing in Friends

has been around longer than Friends.

But Mike Fitzsimmons, CEO of Deliver Agent, says that building the technology

into the set makes a big difference and allows viewers to buy the clothes off New Girl star Zooey Deschanel's back

more easily.

Using a laptop, viewers had to perform about 12 clicks to

complete a T-commerce transaction. "There was a tremendous amount of friction,"

Fitzsimmons says. Having an app on an Internet-connected smart TV is

"absolutely taking friction out of the purchasing process," he said. "From the

data we have seen in trials, you'll see mass levels of engagement."

Samsung will also be retrofitting some of its older sets and

DVD players to work with the Delivery Agent application.