CES: NBC to Deliver 2012 Olympics in 3D With Panasonic

Las Vegas - Looking to relight the 3DTV flame, NBC Sports Group and Panasonic are teaming up to make the London 2012 Olympic Games available in 3D to all U.S. distributors who carry Olympic coverage, which will be the first time 3DTV owners will be able to watch the games in the format.

The companies did not announce which pay-TV providers intend to carry the Olympic coverage in 3D, but presumably Comcast -- which owns NBCUniversal -- will be in the mix, along with DirecTV, which has aimed to be the leading provider of 3DTV in the U.S.

Cable, satellite and telco providers who receive the Olympics package may distribute the 3D broadcast via the Comcast Media Center.

"NBC has a history of utilizing technological innovations to distribute the Olympics in new ways for viewers," NBC Olympics president Gary Zenkel said in a statement. "We are proud to continue that tradition by partnering with Panasonic and Olympic Broadcasting Services to distribute the first 3D broadcast

