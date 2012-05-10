CESNames Mayer VP of Development
Comcast
Entertainment Studios has tapped Emily Mayer to be its new vice president of
development, the studio announced Thursday.
Mayer will be
tasked with developing new projects for the studio, pitching and selling
projects throughout the network landscape, and selecting and managing creative
personnel. The studio's current series include E!'s The Soup, Fashion
Police and Ice Loves Coco, Style's Giuliana and Bill, BBC America's The
Nerdist, Logo's Scandalicious and GSN's Baggage.
"Emily has
proven herself to be one of the industry's brightest and most diligent creative
development executives, and brings a great energy to our organization,"
said Jay James, executive VP, development, CES. "She is well-respected
throughout our community, and has the passion and creativity needed to
recognize and drive great ideas from start to finish."
Mayer joins CES
from GRB Entertainment, where she held the same role.
