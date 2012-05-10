CESNames Mayer VP of Development

Comcast

Entertainment Studios has tapped Emily Mayer to be its new vice president of

development, the studio announced Thursday.

Mayer will be

tasked with developing new projects for the studio, pitching and selling

projects throughout the network landscape, and selecting and managing creative

personnel. The studio's current series include E!'s The Soup, Fashion

Police and Ice Loves Coco, Style's Giuliana and Bill, BBC America's The

Nerdist, Logo's Scandalicious and GSN's Baggage.

"Emily has

proven herself to be one of the industry's brightest and most diligent creative

development executives, and brings a great energy to our organization,"

said Jay James, executive VP, development, CES. "She is well-respected

throughout our community, and has the passion and creativity needed to

recognize and drive great ideas from start to finish."

Mayer joins CES

from GRB Entertainment, where she held the same role.