CES: Fandango Launches SVOD Channel on Hulu

Fandango announced Tuesday at the Consumer Electronics Show it will launch an SVOD channel on Hulu in the first quarter of 2015.

The channel is Fandango’s first SVOD partnership.

Hulu subscribers will have access to series Frontrunners, an awards-themed interview show hosted by Dave Karger; Weekend Ticket, which features weekly movie recommendations, also hosted by Karger; Reel Kids, featuring kids giving their opinions on movies; and Mom’s Movie Minute, a parent advice show for choosing movies for the family.

“We are excited to deliver our original video programming to Hulu subscribers,” said Fandango president Paul Yanover. “Our Hulu partnership helps us extend Fandango video content onto new platforms, meeting a growing demand for premium movie-related content among moviegoers and Hulu fans alike.”

Fandango recently acquired YouTube network MovieClips, which carries 9 million subscribers and is the number one movie content and trailer channel on YouTube.