CES: ESPN 3D To Go 24-Hour On Valentine's Day

ESPN will promote its 3D channel to full-time status on Feb. 14, 2011

-- but for now, the vast majority of material on the 24-hour feed will

simply be replays of older games presented in the format.

The current ESPN 3D affiliates -- Comcast, DirecTV, Time

Warner Cable and AT&T U-verse TV -- will be carrying the 24-hour

version next month. Verizon has inked a deal to offer the service to

FiOS TV subscribers sometime in 2011.

"The network will show replays of previously televised ESPN 3D events

when the network is not showing a live event," ESPN spokeswoman Amy

Phillips said in an e-mail.

