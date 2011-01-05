CES: ESPN 3D To Go 24-Hour On Valentine's Day
ESPN will promote its 3D channel to full-time status on Feb. 14, 2011
-- but for now, the vast majority of material on the 24-hour feed will
simply be replays of older games presented in the format.
The current ESPN 3D affiliates -- Comcast, DirecTV, Time
Warner Cable and AT&T U-verse TV -- will be carrying the 24-hour
version next month. Verizon has inked a deal to offer the service to
FiOS TV subscribers sometime in 2011.
"The network will show replays of previously televised ESPN 3D events
when the network is not showing a live event," ESPN spokeswoman Amy
Phillips said in an e-mail.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.