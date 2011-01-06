CES: Discovery, Sony, IMAX Officially Debut '3net'
Las Vegas - As expected, the 3D network
joint venture of Discovery Communications, Sony and IMAX announced
"3net" as the name of its 24-hour channel set to debut in early 2011 and
detailed additional programming -- but the trio weren't prepared to
talk about carriage deals yet.
The venture, announced a year ago at the 2010 Consumer Electronics Show, will be called 3net, as previously reported by Multichannel News. The network had been operating under the placeholder name of 3DNet Co. LLC.
3net will feature what the partners boasted will be the world's largest
library of native 3D television content. The announcement was made
during Sony's press event here at CES.
