CES: Discovery, Sony, IMAX Officially Debut '3net'

Complete Coverage: CES 2011

Las Vegas - As expected, the 3D network

joint venture of Discovery Communications, Sony and IMAX announced

"3net" as the name of its 24-hour channel set to debut in early 2011 and

detailed additional programming -- but the trio weren't prepared to

talk about carriage deals yet.

The venture, announced a year ago at the 2010 Consumer Electronics Show, will be called 3net, as previously reported by Multichannel News. The network had been operating under the placeholder name of 3DNet Co. LLC.

3net will feature what the partners boasted will be the world's largest

library of native 3D television content. The announcement was made

during Sony's press event here at CES.

Click here to read the full article on Multichannel.com.