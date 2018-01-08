CES 2018: Canoe Says VOD Ad Impressions Rose 30%

Canoe Ventures said it inserted commercials that generated 23 billion impressions in national television programming networks in 2017, up 30% from 2016.



The data was released during the CES convention in Las Vegas.



Canoe’s video-on-demand dynamic ad insertion service works with cable systems managed by its owners, Charter Communications, Comcast and Cox, which reach 36 million households.



The ads are inserted on more than 100 national TV networks.



“We see consumer video consumption trending toward on-demand in the living room and cable VOD has played a big role in that,” said Joel Hassell, CEO, Canoe. “Even with connected devices capturing more market share in 2017, VOD DAI now has a 20% share of overall premium video ad views.”



