CES 2016: U.S. Virtually Ready For Virtual Reality

Virtual reality is coming and a majority of American consumers who've played any sort of video game have heard of the technology, according to a new study.

Research company Frank N. Magid Associates says that about 70% of U.S. consumers have played a game and that nearly a quarter of them said they're "very interested" in having a virtual reality experience in the home. Another 23% said they were interested.

Among the companies jumping into the VR business, the brand more consumers are aware of is Oculus Rift at 25%. Samsung VR Gear had awareness among 21% of consumers, PlayStation VR's awareness was at 20% and Google Cardboard registered 17% awareness.

The people who were interested in virtual reality said they were most interested (66%) in movie and TV content. That was followed by console/PC gaming at 59%, music videos at 41%, travel at 39% and sports at 38%.

"In these super early days of Virtual Reality, it is certain that many American consumers are primed to try this new technology/media platform," said Mike Vorhaus, president of Magid Advisors. "I was impressed by the strong interest shown by consumers in not just gaming, but also many mainstream content areas."

The study was released at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.