CES 2018: SpotX Set to InsertAds On Amazon Web Services

SpotX on Tuesday announced that media companies streaming video via Amazon Web Services will be able to insert ads using the SpotX platform.

SpotX said its cloud-based ad serving platform is now interoperable with AWS Elemental MediaTailor, providing secure, scalable, reliable solutions for monetization of live and on-demand video workflows for multiscreen applications.

SpotX provides ad decision capabilities on the server-side, giving video providers the ability to insert ads dynamically targeted to users. The resulting advertisements are optimized with video quality on par with the anchor content and are simpler to manage across multi-platform environments.

“As we continue to lead holistic inventory management in the over-the-top video space, our integration with media services from AWS Elemental allows our clients to fully monetize streaming video across platforms,” said Jeremy Straight, SVP, Strategic Partnerships, SpotX. “This interoperability is part of our ongoing commitment to servicing media owners regardless of what’s available within their technology stack and ensuring that our solutions perform seamlessly across different environments.”