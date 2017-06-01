CenturyLink's Melissa Newman Joins Wilkinson Barker Knauer

Melissa Newman, who recently retired as VP of federal policy and regulatory affairs at CenturyLink, has joined D.C. law firm Wilkinson Barker Knauer.

Newman had been head of the federal regulatory group and with Qwest before that. She is also the former deputy division chief at the FCC's Common Carrier Bureau.

Related: Kathleen Abernathy Returns to Wilkinson Barker Knauer

“Melissa is an extraordinary leader, advocate and friend," said WBK managing partner Bryan Tramont.